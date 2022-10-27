Silver Sulphate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Silver Sulphate is an ionic compound and can be used as a substitute for silver nitrate. Silver sulphate is odorless in nature and is white to gray solid, which is soluble. It is more soluble in comparison to the silver halides. The best way to keep silver sulphate is in the dark colored and airtight bottles because it is instable exposed to direct light and air.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silver Sulphate in global, including the following market information:
Global Silver Sulphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silver Sulphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five Silver Sulphate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silver Sulphate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Commercial Grade Silver Sulphate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silver Sulphate include Merck KGaA, Schwitz Biotech, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc, Silvershine Chemicals, Ricca Chemical Company, HiMedia Laboratories, American Elements, Modison Metals Ltd. and JIODINE Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silver Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silver Sulphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Silver Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Commercial Grade Silver Sulphate
Laboratory Grade Silver Sulphate
Analytical Grade Silver Sulphate
Global Silver Sulphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Silver Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Chemical Industry
Others
Global Silver Sulphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Silver Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silver Sulphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silver Sulphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silver Sulphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies Silver Sulphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Merck KGaA
Schwitz Biotech
Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc
Silvershine Chemicals
Ricca Chemical Company
HiMedia Laboratories
American Elements
Modison Metals Ltd.
JIODINE Chemical
Honeywell Research Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silver Sulphate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silver Sulphate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silver Sulphate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silver Sulphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silver Sulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silver Sulphate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silver Sulphate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silver Sulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silver Sulphate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silver Sulphate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silver Sulphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silver Sulphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silver Sulphate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silver Sulphate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silver Sulphate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silver Sulphate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Silver Sulphate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Commercial Gr
