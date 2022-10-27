Marine Fuel Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Marine fuel additives are chemical treatment solutions added to a marine vessels existing fuel in order to improve its quality, efficiency, and performance. They also result in petroleum conservation and reduction in emission.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Fuel Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Fuel Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Marine Fuel Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Marine Fuel Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Fuel Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Magnesium Sulfonate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Fuel Additives include Evonik Industries, BASF SE, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Biobor Fuels Additives, Afton Chemical Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, Baker Hughes(GE), Innospec and Lubrizol Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Marine Fuel Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Fuel Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Marine Fuel Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Magnesium Sulfonate

Magnesium Carboxylate

Magnesium Hydroxide

Others

Global Marine Fuel Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Marine Fuel Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diesel

Gasoline

Others

Global Marine Fuel Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Marine Fuel Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Fuel Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Fuel Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Marine Fuel Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Marine Fuel Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik Industries

BASF SE

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Biobor Fuels Additives

Afton Chemical Corporation

Chemtura Corporation

Baker Hughes(GE)

Innospec

Lubrizol Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Albemarle

Dorf Ketal

Nalco Champion

Clariant AG

Eurenco

Nippon Yuka Kogyo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Fuel Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marine Fuel Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marine Fuel Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marine Fuel Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marine Fuel Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Marine Fuel Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Fuel Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marine Fuel Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marine Fuel Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Marine Fuel Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Marine Fuel Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Fuel Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Fuel Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Fuel Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Fuel Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Fuel Additives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

