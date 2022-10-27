Co-Polymer Sealants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Co-polymer sealants are known as the most versatile and multi-faceted sealants that are used for protecting exterior buildings from damage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Co-Polymer Sealants in global, including the following market information:
Global Co-Polymer Sealants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Co-Polymer Sealants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Co-Polymer Sealants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Co-Polymer Sealants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicone-Polyether Block Copolymer Sealants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Co-Polymer Sealants include Henkel AG, Selleys, Wacker Chemie AG, Premier Building Solutions, Sika AG, Allfasteners Australia, Momentive, Chemtron and Mitsui Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Co-Polymer Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Co-Polymer Sealants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Co-Polymer Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silicone-Polyether Block Copolymer Sealants
Ethylene Acrylic Copolymer Sealants
Others
Global Co-Polymer Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Co-Polymer Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotives
Building & Construction
Others
Global Co-Polymer Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Co-Polymer Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Co-Polymer Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Co-Polymer Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Co-Polymer Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Co-Polymer Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel AG
Selleys
Wacker Chemie AG
Premier Building Solutions
Sika AG
Allfasteners Australia
Momentive
Chemtron
Mitsui Chemicals
Sekisui Fuller
Kraton
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Co-Polymer Sealants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Co-Polymer Sealants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Co-Polymer Sealants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Co-Polymer Sealants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Co-Polymer Sealants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Co-Polymer Sealants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Co-Polymer Sealants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Co-Polymer Sealants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Co-Polymer Sealants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Co-Polymer Sealants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Co-Polymer Sealants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Co-Polymer Sealants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Co-Polymer Sealants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Co-Polymer Sealants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Co-Polymer Sealants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Co-Polymer Sealants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Co-Polymer Se
