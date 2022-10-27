Nitrite Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nitrite is a naturally occurring chemical in the environment which are present as inorganic ions. The ammonia present in the soil oxidizes to form nitrite. Nitrites are a common components of food preservatives.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitrite in global, including the following market information:
Global Nitrite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nitrite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Nitrite companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nitrite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sodium Nitrite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nitrite include BASF, Muby Chemicals, Radiant Indus Chem Pvt. Ltd, W. R. Grace, Surpass Chemical, Shandong Hailan Chemical Industry, Weifang Haiye Chemical, Linyi Luguang Chemical and Mil-Spec Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nitrite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nitrite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nitrite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sodium Nitrite
Calcium Nitrite
Potassium Nitrite
Others
Global Nitrite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nitrite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Food
Healthcare
Agriculture
Others
Global Nitrite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nitrite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nitrite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nitrite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nitrite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Nitrite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Muby Chemicals
Radiant Indus Chem Pvt. Ltd
W. R. Grace
Surpass Chemical
Shandong Hailan Chemical Industry
Weifang Haiye Chemical
Linyi Luguang Chemical
Mil-Spec Industries
Thatcher Group
Forbes Pharmaceuticals
Kemele Chemical
Finoric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nitrite Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nitrite Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nitrite Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nitrite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nitrite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nitrite Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nitrite Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nitrite Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nitrite Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nitrite Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nitrite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitrite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nitrite Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrite Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nitrite Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrite Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Nitrite Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sodium Nitrite
4.1.3 Calcium Nitrite
4.1.4 Potassium Nitrite
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Nitrite Revenue & Fore
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/