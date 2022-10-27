Uncategorized

Global Biomass Fuel Pellets Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Biomass Fuel Pellets market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biomass Fuel Pellets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Wood Biomass Pellets

Agricultural Biomass Pellets

Black Pellets

Grass Pellets

Others

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Industrial Furnace

Residential Heating

Others

By Company

Enviva

Drax Biomass International

Vyborgskaya Cellulose

Rentech

Innogy

Graanul Invest Group

Zilkha Biomass Energy

Canfor

General Biofuels

Pacific BioEnergy

Protocol Energy

PFEIFER

Biomass Secure Power

Viridis Energy

Westervelt

BTH Quitman Hickory

Energex

Lignetics

Equustock

Fram Renewable Fuels

RusForest

Neova

Enova Energy Group

Huinan Hongri

New Biomass Energy

Bionet

German Pellets GmbH

Pacific BioEnergy Corporation

Westervelt Company

Highland Pellets

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biomass Fuel Pellets Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biomass Fuel Pellets Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wood Biomass Pellets
1.2.3 Agricultural Biomass Pellets
1.2.4 Black Pellets
1.2.5 Grass Pellets
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biomass Fuel Pellets Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Power Generation
1.3.3 Industrial Furnace
1.3.4 Residential Heating
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biomass Fuel Pellets Production
2.1 Global Biomass Fuel Pellets Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biomass Fuel Pellets Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biomass Fuel Pellets Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biomass Fuel Pellets Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biomass Fuel Pellets Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biomass Fuel Pellets Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biomass Fuel Pellets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biomass Fuel Pellets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biomass Fuel Pellets Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Biomass Fuel Pellets Sales by Region
3

 

