Global Aluminum Fastener Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Aluminum Fastener market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Fastener market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Nuts & Bolts
Screws
Washers
Rivets & Hardware
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive Industry
Electric & Electronics
Machinery Industry
Construction Industry
Others
By Company
Acument
Stanley
Araymond
Würth
Marmon
Infasco
Nucor Fastener
CISER
KAMAX
ATF
TR Fastenings
Sundram Fasteners
Karamtara
Penn Engineering
Nitto Seiko
AFI Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Fastener Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Fastener Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nuts & Bolts
1.2.3 Screws
1.2.4 Washers
1.2.5 Rivets & Hardware
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Fastener Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Electric & Electronics
1.3.4 Machinery Industry
1.3.5 Construction Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aluminum Fastener Production
2.1 Global Aluminum Fastener Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aluminum Fastener Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Fastener Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Fastener Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Fastener Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aluminum Fastener Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aluminum Fastener Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aluminum Fastener Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aluminum Fastener Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aluminum Fastener Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aluminum Fastener S
