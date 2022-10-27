Uncategorized

Global Elastomeric O-Ring Seals Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Elastomeric O-Ring Seals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Elastomeric O-Ring Seals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Silicone

SBR/NBR

EPDM

FKM

Neoprene

IIR

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace

General Industrial

Semiconductor

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical

Others

By Company

Technetics Group

Trelleborg

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Kastas Sealing Technologies

Sealing Projex

LIKON

Northern Engineering (Sheffield)

GMORS

IDEX

Hallite Seals International

Sinoseal Holding

DSH Seals

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Elastomeric O-Ring Seals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Elastomeric O-Ring Seals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Silicone
1.2.3 SBR/NBR
1.2.4 EPDM
1.2.5 FKM
1.2.6 Neoprene
1.2.7 IIR
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Elastomeric O-Ring Seals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 General Industrial
1.3.4 Semiconductor
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.6 Chemical
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Elastomeric O-Ring Seals Production
2.1 Global Elastomeric O-Ring Seals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Elastomeric O-Ring Seals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Elastomeric O-Ring Seals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Elastomeric O-Ring Seals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Elastomeric O-Ring Seals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Elastomeric O-Ring Seals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Elastomeric O-Ring Seals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Elastomeric O-Ring Seals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Elastomeric O-Ring Seals Revenue by

 

