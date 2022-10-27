Uncategorized

Global EPDM O-Ring Seals Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

EPDM O-Ring Seals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EPDM O-Ring Seals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Non Reinforced Seals

Fabric Reinforced Seals

Segment by Application

Transportation

General Industrial

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical

Others

By Company

Technetics Group

Trelleborg

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

LIKON

Northern Engineering (Sheffield)

GMORS

IDEX

Sinoseal Holding

DSH Seals

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 EPDM O-Ring Seals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global EPDM O-Ring Seals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Non Reinforced Seals
1.2.3 Fabric Reinforced Seals
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global EPDM O-Ring Seals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 General Industrial
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.5 Chemical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global EPDM O-Ring Seals Production
2.1 Global EPDM O-Ring Seals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global EPDM O-Ring Seals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global EPDM O-Ring Seals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global EPDM O-Ring Seals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global EPDM O-Ring Seals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global EPDM O-Ring Seals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global EPDM O-Ring Seals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global EPDM O-Ring Seals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global EPDM O-Ring Seals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global EPDM O-Ring Seals Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global EPDM O-Ring Seals Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales EPDM O-Ring Sea

 

