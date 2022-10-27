Protective Building Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Protective building materials are the materials added on the structure to enhance the endurance. They not only provide extra strength, but also improve the life of the structure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Protective Building Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Protective Building Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Protective Building Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Protective Building Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Protective Building Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gypsum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Protective Building Materials include BASF SE, 3M, Knauf Insulation, Trelleborg AB, Owens Corning, Sika AG, DuPont, Cymat Building Materials and CBC Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Protective Building Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Protective Building Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Protective Building Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gypsum

Concrete

Steel

Rubber

Glass

Plastic

Global Protective Building Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Protective Building Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flooring

Ceiling

Doors

Windows

Wall

Global Protective Building Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Protective Building Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Protective Building Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Protective Building Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Protective Building Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Protective Building Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

3M

Knauf Insulation

Trelleborg AB

Owens Corning

Sika AG

DuPont

Cymat Building Materials

CBC Group

K. Wah Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Protective Building Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Protective Building Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Protective Building Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Protective Building Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Protective Building Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Protective Building Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Protective Building Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Protective Building Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Protective Building Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Protective Building Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Protective Building Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Protective Building Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Protective Building Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protective Building Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Protective Building Materials Companies

3.8

