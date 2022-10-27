Global PCB Prepregs Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
PCB Prepregs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PCB Prepregs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
FR4 Prepregs
Halogen-free Prepregs
Special Prepregs
Others
Segment by Application
Computer
Communication
Consumer Electronics
Vehicle electronics
Industrial/Medical
Military/Space
Others
By Company
Taiwan Union Technology Corporation
Shengyi Technology
Elite Material Co. Ltd.
AGC
ITEQ
Nanya New Material Tech
GDM International Technology Ltd.
Isola
Rogers Corporation
Chang Chun Group
Guangdong Goworld Lamination Plant
Ventec International Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PCB Prepregs Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PCB Prepregs Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 FR4 Prepregs
1.2.3 Halogen-free Prepregs
1.2.4 Special Prepregs
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PCB Prepregs Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Computer
1.3.3 Communication
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Vehicle electronics
1.3.6 Industrial/Medical
1.3.7 Military/Space
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PCB Prepregs Production
2.1 Global PCB Prepregs Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PCB Prepregs Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PCB Prepregs Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PCB Prepregs Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PCB Prepregs Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PCB Prepregs Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PCB Prepregs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PCB Prepregs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PCB Prepregs Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PCB Prepregs Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PCB Prepregs Sales by Region (2017-2022)
