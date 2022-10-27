2-Methylfuran Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2-methylfuran, colorless liquid, with ether like odor, turns yellow to black in air or sunlight. It is slightly soluble in water, miscible in ethanol, ether, acetone, etc. And it is the intermediate of pyrethroid insecticide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Methylfuran in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Methylfuran Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-Methylfuran Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 2-Methylfuran companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Methylfuran market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Methylfuran include Capot Chemical, Angene Chemical, Finetech Industry, Amadis Chemical, AN PharmaTech, Tractus Company, Haihang Industry, Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals and Shandong YINO Biologic Materials. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-Methylfuran manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Methylfuran Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Methylfuran Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Drug Grade

Others

Global 2-Methylfuran Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Methylfuran Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Agricultural Industry

Chemical Industry

Global 2-Methylfuran Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Methylfuran Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Methylfuran revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Methylfuran revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Methylfuran sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 2-Methylfuran sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Capot Chemical

Angene Chemical

Finetech Industry

Amadis Chemical

AN PharmaTech

Tractus Company

Haihang Industry

Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals

Shandong YINO Biologic Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2-Methylfuran Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2-Methylfuran Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2-Methylfuran Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2-Methylfuran Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2-Methylfuran Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2-Methylfuran Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2-Methylfuran Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2-Methylfuran Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2-Methylfuran Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2-Methylfuran Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2-Methylfuran Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Methylfuran Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Methylfuran Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Methylfuran Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Methylfuran Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Methylfuran Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 2-Methylfuran Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Drug Grade



