Global Personal Care Fastener Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Personal Care Fastener market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Care Fastener market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Nylon

Polyester

Others

Segment by Application

Baby Diapers

Adult Incontinence

By Company

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen?Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Personal Care Fastener Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Personal Care Fastener Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nylon
1.2.3 Polyester
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Personal Care Fastener Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Baby Diapers
1.3.3 Adult Incontinence
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Personal Care Fastener Production
2.1 Global Personal Care Fastener Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Personal Care Fastener Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Personal Care Fastener Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Personal Care Fastener Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Personal Care Fastener Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Personal Care Fastener Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Personal Care Fastener Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Personal Care Fastener Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Personal Care Fastener Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Personal Care Fastener Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Personal Care Fastener Sales by Region (2017-2022)
