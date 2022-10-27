Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) is a breakdown product of fish proteins containing smaller peptides and amino acids. FPH is obtained by treatment of fish meat with trypsin, alcalase, chymotrypsin, pepsin, or other enzymes under controlled conditions of pH and temperatures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) in global, including the following market information:

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177322/global-fish-protein-hydrolysate-forecast-market-2022-2028-697

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) market was valued at 234.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 291.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) include Green Earth Industries, Neptunes Harvest, Soc Pesquera Landes SA, Bluewave Marine Ingredients, TripleNine Group, Symrise AG, Hofseth BioCare ASA, Omega Protein and Natural Factors and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Purity

Low Purity

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Feed Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic

Others

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Green Earth Industries

Neptunes Harvest

Soc Pesquera Landes SA

Bluewave Marine Ingredients

TripleNine Group

Symrise AG

Hofseth BioCare ASA

Omega Protein

Natural Factors

WEISHARDT

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177322/global-fish-protein-hydrolysate-forecast-market-2022-2028-697

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Compani

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177322/global-fish-protein-hydrolysate-forecast-market-2022-2028-697

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/