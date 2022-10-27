Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) is a breakdown product of fish proteins containing smaller peptides and amino acids. FPH is obtained by treatment of fish meat with trypsin, alcalase, chymotrypsin, pepsin, or other enzymes under controlled conditions of pH and temperatures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) in global, including the following market information:
Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) market was valued at 234.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 291.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) include Green Earth Industries, Neptunes Harvest, Soc Pesquera Landes SA, Bluewave Marine Ingredients, TripleNine Group, Symrise AG, Hofseth BioCare ASA, Omega Protein and Natural Factors and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Purity
Low Purity
Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Feed Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetic
Others
Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Green Earth Industries
Neptunes Harvest
Soc Pesquera Landes SA
Bluewave Marine Ingredients
TripleNine Group
Symrise AG
Hofseth BioCare ASA
Omega Protein
Natural Factors
WEISHARDT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) Compani
