Global Polyimide Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polyimide Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyimide Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Thermoplastics
Thermosetting
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Electrical & Electronics
Others
By Company
DuPont
UBE Industries
Mitsui Chemicals
Toray
SABIC
Showa Denko
Huntsman
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
Solvay
Wuhan Zhisheng
Changchun Gaoqi Polyimide Material Co
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyimide Resins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyimide Resins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thermoplastics
1.2.3 Thermosetting
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyimide Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyimide Resins Production
2.1 Global Polyimide Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyimide Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyimide Resins Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyimide Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyimide Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Polyimide Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyimide Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyimide Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyimide Resins Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyimide Resins Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polyimide Resins Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Polyimide Resins by Region (2023-2028)
