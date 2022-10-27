Global Anionic Fluorosurfactant Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Anionic Fluorosurfactant market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anionic Fluorosurfactant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water-based
Solvent-based
Segment by Application
Floor Polishes
Inks
Paints & Coatings
Adhesives
Others
By Company
3M
DuPont
OMNOVA Solutions
Chemours
ChemGuard
Dynax Corporation
Innovative Chemical Technologies
Merck
MAFLON (Guarniflon)
AGC
Tyco Fire Protection Products (Johnson Controls)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anionic Fluorosurfactant Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anionic Fluorosurfactant Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-based
1.2.3 Solvent-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anionic Fluorosurfactant Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Floor Polishes
1.3.3 Inks
1.3.4 Paints & Coatings
1.3.5 Adhesives
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anionic Fluorosurfactant Production
2.1 Global Anionic Fluorosurfactant Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anionic Fluorosurfactant Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anionic Fluorosurfactant Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anionic Fluorosurfactant Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anionic Fluorosurfactant Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Anionic Fluorosurfactant Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anionic Fluorosurfactant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Anionic Fluorosurfactant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Anionic Fluorosurfactant Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Anionic Fluorosurfactant Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Anionic Fluorosurfactant Sale
