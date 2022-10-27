4K Security Camera Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
4K security cameras have extremely high resolutions of 3840 x 2160 pixels, meaning there are 3840 horizontal pixels by 2160 vertical pixels, resulting in an overall 8,847,360 pixels overall. That is double 2K resolution security cameras which are approximately 2688 x 1520, resulting in 4,085,760 pixels. The 4K surveillance cameras have double the amount of pixels in the images, resulting in higher resolution clearer images. So we have 8-megapixel cameras which are 4K with 8 million pixels, and 4-megapixel cameras which are 2K which have 4 million pixels. These 4K security cameras can also be called 8MP security cameras, ultra HD CCTV cameras, or 2160p security or surveillance cameras.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 4K Security Camera in global, including the following market information:
Global 4K Security Camera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 4K Security Camera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five 4K Security Camera companies in 2021 (%)
The global 4K Security Camera market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bullet 4K Security Camera Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 4K Security Camera include Lorex Corporation, Swann, Reolink, Arlo, Defender, Amcrest, Axis Communications AB, Teledyne FLIR LLC and Montavue, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 4K Security Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 4K Security Camera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 4K Security Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bullet 4K Security Camera
Dome 4K Security Camera
Others
Global 4K Security Camera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 4K Security Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Indoor
Outdoor
Global 4K Security Camera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 4K Security Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 4K Security Camera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 4K Security Camera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 4K Security Camera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies 4K Security Camera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lorex Corporation
Swann
Reolink
Arlo
Defender
Amcrest
Axis Communications AB
Teledyne FLIR LLC
Montavue
Zosi
ONWOTE
ANNKE
OOSSXX
Nest
LaView
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 4K Security Camera Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 4K Security Camera Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 4K Security Camera Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 4K Security Camera Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 4K Security Camera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 4K Security Camera Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 4K Security Camera Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 4K Security Camera Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 4K Security Camera Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 4K Security Camera Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 4K Security Camera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4K Security Camera Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 4K Security Camera Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4K Security Camera Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4K Security Camera Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4K Security Camera Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 4K Security Camera Market Siz
