4K Security Camera Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4K security cameras have extremely high resolutions of 3840 x 2160 pixels, meaning there are 3840 horizontal pixels by 2160 vertical pixels, resulting in an overall 8,847,360 pixels overall. That is double 2K resolution security cameras which are approximately 2688 x 1520, resulting in 4,085,760 pixels. The 4K surveillance cameras have double the amount of pixels in the images, resulting in higher resolution clearer images. So we have 8-megapixel cameras which are 4K with 8 million pixels, and 4-megapixel cameras which are 2K which have 4 million pixels. These 4K security cameras can also be called 8MP security cameras, ultra HD CCTV cameras, or 2160p security or surveillance cameras.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4K Security Camera in global, including the following market information:

Global 4K Security Camera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4K Security Camera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 4K Security Camera companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4K Security Camera market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bullet 4K Security Camera Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4K Security Camera include Lorex Corporation, Swann, Reolink, Arlo, Defender, Amcrest, Axis Communications AB, Teledyne FLIR LLC and Montavue, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4K Security Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4K Security Camera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 4K Security Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bullet 4K Security Camera

Dome 4K Security Camera

Others

Global 4K Security Camera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 4K Security Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Indoor

Outdoor

Global 4K Security Camera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 4K Security Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4K Security Camera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4K Security Camera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4K Security Camera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 4K Security Camera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lorex Corporation

Swann

Reolink

Arlo

Defender

Amcrest

Axis Communications AB

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Montavue

Zosi

ONWOTE

ANNKE

OOSSXX

Nest

LaView

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4K Security Camera Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 4K Security Camera Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 4K Security Camera Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 4K Security Camera Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 4K Security Camera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 4K Security Camera Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4K Security Camera Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 4K Security Camera Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 4K Security Camera Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 4K Security Camera Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 4K Security Camera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4K Security Camera Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 4K Security Camera Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4K Security Camera Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4K Security Camera Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4K Security Camera Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 4K Security Camera Market Siz

