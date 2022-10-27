Uncategorized

Global Organo-modified Bentonite Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Organo-modified Bentonite market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Organo-modified Bentonite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Solvent Based

Water Based

Segment by Application

Oil-based Drilling Fluids

Plastics and Elastomeric Rubber Industries

Coatings

Others

By Company

Elementis

BYK

MI-SWACO

Laviosa

CETCO (MTI)

Zhejiang Huate Industry Group

Unitech Chemicals (Zibo)

Camp-Shinning

Amrfeo Private Limited

Tolsa

RPMinerals (IDIC-SDC)

Huawei Bentonite

Hojun

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Organo-modified Bentonite Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Organo-modified Bentonite Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solvent Based
1.2.3 Water Based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Organo-modified Bentonite Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil-based Drilling Fluids
1.3.3 Plastics and Elastomeric Rubber Industries
1.3.4 Coatings
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Organo-modified Bentonite Production
2.1 Global Organo-modified Bentonite Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Organo-modified Bentonite Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Organo-modified Bentonite Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Organo-modified Bentonite Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Organo-modified Bentonite Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Organo-modified Bentonite Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Organo-modified Bentonite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Organo-modified Bentonite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Organo-modified Bentonite Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Organo-modified Bentonite Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global

 

