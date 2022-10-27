Freshwater Fishing Rod Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Freshwater Fishing Rod in global, including the following market information:
Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Freshwater Fishing Rod companies in 2021 (%)
The global Freshwater Fishing Rod market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spinning Rod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Freshwater Fishing Rod include Okuma Fishing Tackle, St. Croix, Shimano, Daiwa, Pure Fishing, Jarvis Walker, Rapala, Phenix Rods and Dobyns, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Freshwater Fishing Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spinning Rod
Casting Rod
Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rivers
Dyke
Others
Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Freshwater Fishing Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Freshwater Fishing Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Freshwater Fishing Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Freshwater Fishing Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Okuma Fishing Tackle
St. Croix
Shimano
Daiwa
Pure Fishing
Jarvis Walker
Rapala
Phenix Rods
Dobyns
Eposeidon(FAVORITE)
KastKing
Yuki
Lamiglas
Cajun Rods
Balzer
Wright & McGill Co.
Clam Corporation
Piscifun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Freshwater Fishing Rod Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Freshwater Fishing Rod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Freshwater Fishing Rod Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freshwater Fishing Rod Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Freshwater Fishing Rod Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freshwater Fishing Rod Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Freshwater Fishing Reel Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global and Japan Freshwater Fishing Reel Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Freshwater Fishing Reel Sales Market Report 2021
Global Freshwater Fishing Reel Sales Market Report 2021
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications