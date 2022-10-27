Freshwater Fishing Rod Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Freshwater Fishing Rod in global, including the following market information:

Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Freshwater Fishing Rod companies in 2021 (%)

The global Freshwater Fishing Rod market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spinning Rod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Freshwater Fishing Rod include Okuma Fishing Tackle, St. Croix, Shimano, Daiwa, Pure Fishing, Jarvis Walker, Rapala, Phenix Rods and Dobyns, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Freshwater Fishing Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spinning Rod

Casting Rod

Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rivers

Dyke

Others

Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Freshwater Fishing Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Freshwater Fishing Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Freshwater Fishing Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Freshwater Fishing Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Okuma Fishing Tackle

St. Croix

Shimano

Daiwa

Pure Fishing

Jarvis Walker

Rapala

Phenix Rods

Dobyns

Eposeidon(FAVORITE)

KastKing

Yuki

Lamiglas

Cajun Rods

Balzer

Wright & McGill Co.

Clam Corporation

Piscifun

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Freshwater Fishing Rod Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Freshwater Fishing Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Freshwater Fishing Rod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Freshwater Fishing Rod Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freshwater Fishing Rod Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Freshwater Fishing Rod Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freshwater Fishing Rod Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

