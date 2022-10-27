Global Bio-based Isoprene Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Bio-based Isoprene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-based Isoprene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Microbial Fermentation

Chemical Conversion

Segment by Application

Automobile Tires

Medical Appliances

Footwear

Sporting Goods

Others

By Company

Braskem

Genencor (DuPont)

Ajinomoto

Gevo Inc

GlycosBio

Yokohama Rubber Company

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-based Isoprene Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Microbial Fermentation

1.2.3 Chemical Conversion

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automobile Tires

1.3.3 Medical Appliances

1.3.4 Footwear

1.3.5 Sporting Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Production

2.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Bio-based Isoprene Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Bio-based Isoprene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Bio-based

