Global Bio-based Isoprene Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Bio-based Isoprene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-based Isoprene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Microbial Fermentation
Chemical Conversion
Segment by Application
Automobile Tires
Medical Appliances
Footwear
Sporting Goods
Others
By Company
Braskem
Genencor (DuPont)
Ajinomoto
Gevo Inc
GlycosBio
Yokohama Rubber Company
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-based Isoprene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Microbial Fermentation
1.2.3 Chemical Conversion
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile Tires
1.3.3 Medical Appliances
1.3.4 Footwear
1.3.5 Sporting Goods
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Production
2.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-based Isoprene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bio-based Isoprene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Bio-based
