Travel Fishing Rod Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Travel Fishing Rod in global, including the following market information:
Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Travel Fishing Rod companies in 2021 (%)
The global Travel Fishing Rod market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spinning Rod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Travel Fishing Rod include Okuma Fishing Tackle, St. Croix, Shimano, Daiwa, Pure Fishing, Surecatch, Lamiglas, TICA and Phenix Rods. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Travel Fishing Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Travel Fishing Rod Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spinning Rod
Casting Rod
Global Travel Fishing Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Saltwater
Freshwater
Global Travel Fishing Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Travel Fishing Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Travel Fishing Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Travel Fishing Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Travel Fishing Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Okuma Fishing Tackle
St. Croix
Shimano
Daiwa
Pure Fishing
Surecatch
Lamiglas
TICA
Phenix Rods
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Travel Fishing Rod Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Travel Fishing Rod Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Travel Fishing Rod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Travel Fishing Rod Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Travel Fishing Rod Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Travel Fishing Rod Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Travel Fishing Rod Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Travel Fishing Rod Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Travel Fishing Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Travel Fishing Rod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Travel Fishing Rod Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Travel Fishing Rod Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Travel Fishing Rod Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Travel Fishing Rod Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Siz
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications