Travel Fishing Rod Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Travel Fishing Rod in global, including the following market information:

Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Travel Fishing Rod companies in 2021 (%)

The global Travel Fishing Rod market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spinning Rod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Travel Fishing Rod include Okuma Fishing Tackle, St. Croix, Shimano, Daiwa, Pure Fishing, Surecatch, Lamiglas, TICA and Phenix Rods. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Travel Fishing Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Travel Fishing Rod Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spinning Rod

Casting Rod

Global Travel Fishing Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Saltwater

Freshwater

Global Travel Fishing Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Travel Fishing Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Travel Fishing Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Travel Fishing Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Travel Fishing Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Okuma Fishing Tackle

St. Croix

Shimano

Daiwa

Pure Fishing

Surecatch

Lamiglas

TICA

Phenix Rods

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Travel Fishing Rod Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Travel Fishing Rod Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Travel Fishing Rod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Travel Fishing Rod Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Travel Fishing Rod Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Travel Fishing Rod Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Travel Fishing Rod Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Travel Fishing Rod Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Travel Fishing Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Travel Fishing Rod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Travel Fishing Rod Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Travel Fishing Rod Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Travel Fishing Rod Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Travel Fishing Rod Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Travel Fishing Rod Market Siz

