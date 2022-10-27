Jigging Rod Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Jigging Rod in global, including the following market information:
Global Jigging Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Jigging Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Jigging Rod companies in 2021 (%)
The global Jigging Rod market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spinning Rod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Jigging Rod include Okuma Fishing Tackle, St. Croix, Shimano, Daiwa, Pure Fishing, TICA, Phenix Rods, Piscifun and Phenix Rods. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Jigging Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Jigging Rod Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Jigging Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spinning Rod
Casting Rod
Global Jigging Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Jigging Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tunas
Flounder
Others
Global Jigging Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Jigging Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Jigging Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Jigging Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Jigging Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Jigging Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Okuma Fishing Tackle
St. Croix
Shimano
Daiwa
Pure Fishing
TICA
Phenix Rods
Piscifun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Jigging Rod Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Jigging Rod Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Jigging Rod Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Jigging Rod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Jigging Rod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Jigging Rod Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Jigging Rod Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Jigging Rod Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Jigging Rod Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Jigging Rod Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Jigging Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Jigging Rod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Jigging Rod Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jigging Rod Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Jigging Rod Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jigging Rod Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Jigging Rod Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Spinning Rod
4.1.3 Casting Rod
4.2 By Type – Global Jigging Rod Rev
