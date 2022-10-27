Jigging Rod Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Jigging Rod in global, including the following market information:

Global Jigging Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Jigging Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Jigging Rod companies in 2021 (%)

The global Jigging Rod market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spinning Rod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Jigging Rod include Okuma Fishing Tackle, St. Croix, Shimano, Daiwa, Pure Fishing, TICA, Phenix Rods, Piscifun and Phenix Rods. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Jigging Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Jigging Rod Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Jigging Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spinning Rod

Casting Rod

Global Jigging Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Jigging Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tunas

Flounder

Others

Global Jigging Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Jigging Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Jigging Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Jigging Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Jigging Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Jigging Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Okuma Fishing Tackle

St. Croix

Shimano

Daiwa

Pure Fishing

TICA

Phenix Rods

Piscifun

Phenix Rods

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Jigging Rod Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Jigging Rod Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Jigging Rod Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Jigging Rod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Jigging Rod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Jigging Rod Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Jigging Rod Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Jigging Rod Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Jigging Rod Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Jigging Rod Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Jigging Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Jigging Rod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Jigging Rod Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jigging Rod Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Jigging Rod Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jigging Rod Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Jigging Rod Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Spinning Rod

4.1.3 Casting Rod

4.2 By Type – Global Jigging Rod Rev

