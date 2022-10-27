Global Polymeric Binders Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polymeric Binders market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polymeric Binders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Acrylic
Vinyl Acetate
Latex
Others
Segment by Application
Architectural Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Textile & Carpets
Paper & Board
Others
By Company
BASF
Arkema
Wacker Chemie
Celanese
Trinseo
Toagosei
Dow
Jatko
Synthomer
Zydex Industries
Bosson Union Tech (Beijing)
Shandong Hearst Building Material
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polymeric Binders Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polymeric Binders Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic
1.2.3 Vinyl Acetate
1.2.4 Latex
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polymeric Binders Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Architectural Coatings
1.3.3 Adhesives & Sealants
1.3.4 Textile & Carpets
1.3.5 Paper & Board
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polymeric Binders Production
2.1 Global Polymeric Binders Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polymeric Binders Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polymeric Binders Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polymeric Binders Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polymeric Binders Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polymeric Binders Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polymeric Binders Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polymeric Binders Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polymeric Binders Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polymeric Binders Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polymeric Binders Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2
