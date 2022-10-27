Global Glass Fiber for Wind Power Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Glass Fiber for Wind Power market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Fiber for Wind Power market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Direct Roving
Multi-end Roving
Chopped Mat
Others
Segment by Application
Wind Turbine Blades
Wind Turbine Hoods
By Company
Owens Corning
Saint-Gobain (Vetrotex)
3B Fibreglass
Jushi Group
Hexcel
Taishan Fiberglass
Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)
Johns Manville
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Fiber for Wind Power Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Power Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Direct Roving
1.2.3 Multi-end Roving
1.2.4 Chopped Mat
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Power Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wind Turbine Blades
1.3.3 Wind Turbine Hoods
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Power Production
2.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Power Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Power Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Power Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Power Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Power Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Power Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Power Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Power Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Power Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Power Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Glass Fi
