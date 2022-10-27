Global Silicon Carbide Membranes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Silicon Carbide Membranes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon Carbide Membranes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
2mm Channels
5mm Channels
Others
Segment by Application
Water Treatment
Oil and Gas
Others
By Company
CeraMem Corporation (CTI-Orelis)
Cembrane (Ovivo)
NTT-AT
LiqTech International A/S
Saint-Gobain
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Silicon Carbide Membranes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Membranes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2mm Channels
1.2.3 5mm Channels
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Membranes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water Treatment
1.3.3 Oil and Gas
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Silicon Carbide Membranes Production
2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Membranes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Membranes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Membranes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Membranes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Silicon Carbide Membranes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Silicon Carbide Membranes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Membranes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Silicon Carbide Membranes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Membranes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Silicon Carbide Membranes Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Silicon Carbide Membranes Sales by Region (
