Global 1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Purity, ?99%
Purity, ?98%
Others
Segment by Application
Pesticide Intermediate
Medicine Intermediate
Feed Additive
Food Additive
Others
By Company
Shanghai Nuohey Chemical Technology Co
Hangzhou Hairui
Shouguang Jiasheng
Sichuan Ampebiochem Co
Hubei Xinrunde Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity, ?99%
1.2.3 Purity, ?98%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pesticide Intermediate
1.3.3 Medicine Intermediate
1.3.4 Feed Additive
1.3.5 Food Additive
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid Production
2.1 Global 1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1-Amin
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/