Global Direct Roving Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Direct Roving market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct Roving market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
by Product Type
Thermoset Direct Roving
Thermoplastic Direct Roving
by Material
E-Glass
R-Glass
Segment by Application
Wind Energy
Construction
Industrial
By Company
Saint-Gobain (Vetrotex)
BASF
3B Fibreglass
Johns Manville
VALMIERA GLASS GROUP
NEG
Jushi Group
Taishan Fiberglass
Nivitex
Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)
Yuntianhua Group
Chong Qing Sanlei Glass Fiber Co.,Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Direct Roving Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Direct Roving Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thermoset Direct Roving
1.2.3 Thermoplastic Direct Roving
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Direct Roving Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wind Energy
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Direct Roving Production
2.1 Global Direct Roving Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Direct Roving Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Direct Roving Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Direct Roving Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Direct Roving Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Direct Roving Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Direct Roving Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Direct Roving Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Direct Roving Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Direct Roving Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Direct Roving Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Direct Roving by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Direct Roving Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Direct Roving Revenue by Regio
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/