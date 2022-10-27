Solar Panel Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sealants and adhesives are one of the essential components in solar panel, wind turbines, and fuel cells. Solar panel adhesives help reduce assembly cost.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Panel Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Solar Panel Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solar Panel Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Solar Panel Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solar Panel Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solar Panel Adhesives include 3M Company, H.B. Fuller, Evonik Industries, Epic Resins and Dow Corning Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solar Panel Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solar Panel Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solar Panel Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Global Solar Panel Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solar Panel Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Solar Panel Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solar Panel Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solar Panel Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solar Panel Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solar Panel Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Solar Panel Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M Company
H.B. Fuller
Evonik Industries
Epic Resins
Dow Corning Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solar Panel Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solar Panel Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solar Panel Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solar Panel Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solar Panel Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solar Panel Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solar Panel Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solar Panel Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solar Panel Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solar Panel Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solar Panel Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Panel Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Panel Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Panel Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Panel Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Panel Adhesives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
