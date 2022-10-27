Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings in global, including the following market information:

Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings include Boyd Corporation, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Parker Hannifin, Bal Seal Engineering, Federal-Mogul, Flexitallic Group, Garlock Sealing Technology, Trelleborg and Lamons, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomers

Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machinery

Electrical and Electronic Products

Aerospace Equipment

Marine and Rail Equipment

Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boyd Corporation

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Parker Hannifin

Bal Seal Engineering

Federal-Mogul

Flexitallic Group

Garlock Sealing Technology

Trelleborg

Lamons

SKF Group

James Walker

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

