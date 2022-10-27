Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings in global, including the following market information:
Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings include Boyd Corporation, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Parker Hannifin, Bal Seal Engineering, Federal-Mogul, Flexitallic Group, Garlock Sealing Technology, Trelleborg and Lamons, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rubber
Thermoplastic Elastomers
Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Machinery
Electrical and Electronic Products
Aerospace Equipment
Marine and Rail Equipment
Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Boyd Corporation
Freudenberg Sealing Technologies
Parker Hannifin
Bal Seal Engineering
Federal-Mogul
Flexitallic Group
Garlock Sealing Technology
Trelleborg
Lamons
SKF Group
James Walker
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elastomeric Gaskets and Jointings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/