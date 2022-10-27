Global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
98% Purity
99% Purity
Segment by Application
Flavors and Fragrances
Daily chemical Industry
Organic Synthesis
Other
By Company
Nanjing COSMOS Chemical
Changzhou Xingsheng Technology
Suzhou LAING BIOTEC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 98% Purity
1.2.3 99% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Flavors and Fragrances
1.3.3 Daily chemical Industry
1.3.4 Organic Synthesis
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Production
2.1 Global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 2-naphthyl Ethyl Ketone Sales by Region (2017-
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/