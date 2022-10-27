Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
4.5N
5N
5.5N
Segment by Application
Semiconductor Etching
Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Cleaning
By Company
Air Liquide
Merck Group
Linde Gas
Showa Denko
Kanto Denka Kogyo
Samjuk Special Gas
Taiyo Nippon Sanso
Shandong Zhongshan Photoelectric Material
PERIC Special Gases
Sichuan Fuhuaxin New Material Technology
Huate Gas
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 4.5N
1.2.3 5N
1.2.4 5.5N
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductor Etching
1.3.3 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Cleaning
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Production
2.1 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Globa
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/