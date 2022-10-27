Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

4.5N

5N

5.5N

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Etching

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Cleaning

By Company

Air Liquide

Merck Group

Linde Gas

Showa Denko

Kanto Denka Kogyo

Samjuk Special Gas

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Shandong Zhongshan Photoelectric Material

PERIC Special Gases

Sichuan Fuhuaxin New Material Technology

Huate Gas

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 4.5N

1.2.3 5N

1.2.4 5.5N

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Semiconductor Etching

1.3.3 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Cleaning

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Production

2.1 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Electronic Grade Octafluoropropane (C3F8) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Globa

