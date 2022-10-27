Global Healthcare AI Market Research Report 2022
Healthcare AI market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Healthcare AI market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Software
Hardware
Segment by Application
Diagnostics
Robotic Surgeries
Virtual Nursing Assistants
Other
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Apple
GE Healthcare
Google Deepmind Health
IBM Watson Health
Imagen Technologies
Microsoft
Intel
Medalogix
Lumiata
NextHealth Technologies
Wellframe
Zebra Medical Vision
Qventus
Sentrian
Health Fidelity
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Healthcare AI Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Hardware
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Healthcare AI Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Diagnostics
1.3.3 Robotic Surgeries
1.3.4 Virtual Nursing Assistants
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Healthcare AI Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Healthcare AI Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Healthcare AI Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Healthcare AI Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Healthcare AI Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Healthcare AI Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Healthcare AI Industry Trends
2.3.2 Healthcare AI Market Drivers
2.3.3 Healthcare AI Market Challenges
2.3.4 Healthcare AI Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Healthcare AI Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Healthcare AI Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare AI Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Healthcare AI Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Healthcare AI Revenue
3.4 Global Healthcare AI Mark
