Global NMR Solvents Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

D2 DMSO

D2 Chloroform

D2 Ethanol

D2 Acetone

D2 Dichloromethane

Others

Segment by Application

NMR

Scientific Research

By Company

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

MilliporeSigma

Fisher Scientific

Center of Molecular Research

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical

TCI

SustGreen Tech

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 NMR Solvents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NMR Solvents

1.2 NMR Solvents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global NMR Solvents Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 D2 DMSO

1.2.3 D2 Chloroform

1.2.4 D2 Ethanol

1.2.5 D2 Acetone

1.2.6 D2 Dichloromethane

1.2.7 Others

1.3 NMR Solvents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global NMR Solvents Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 NMR

1.3.3 Scientific Research

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global NMR Solvents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global NMR Solvents Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global NMR Solvents Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global NMR Solvents Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America NMR Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe NMR Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China NMR Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan NMR Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global NMR Solvents Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global NMR Solvents Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 NMR

latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications