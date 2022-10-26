Global NMR Solvents Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
D2 DMSO
D2 Chloroform
D2 Ethanol
D2 Acetone
D2 Dichloromethane
Others
Segment by Application
NMR
Scientific Research
By Company
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories
MilliporeSigma
Fisher Scientific
Center of Molecular Research
FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical
TCI
SustGreen Tech
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 NMR Solvents Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NMR Solvents
1.2 NMR Solvents Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global NMR Solvents Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 D2 DMSO
1.2.3 D2 Chloroform
1.2.4 D2 Ethanol
1.2.5 D2 Acetone
1.2.6 D2 Dichloromethane
1.2.7 Others
1.3 NMR Solvents Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global NMR Solvents Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 NMR
1.3.3 Scientific Research
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global NMR Solvents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global NMR Solvents Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global NMR Solvents Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global NMR Solvents Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America NMR Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe NMR Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China NMR Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan NMR Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global NMR Solvents Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global NMR Solvents Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 NMR
