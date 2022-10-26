Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Amino Acid for Agriculture market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Amino Acid for Agriculture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
L-glutamate
Lysine
Tryptophan
Segment by Application
Fertilizer
Fodder
By Company
Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd.
Aminocore
Futureco Bioscience SA
Gowan Co.
Haifa Group
Humintech GmbH
Isagro Spa
Israel Chemicals Ltd.
Protan AG
Syngenta AG
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Amino Acid for Agriculture Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 L-glutamate
1.2.3 Lysine
1.2.4 Tryptophan
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fertilizer
1.3.3 Fodder
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Production
2.1 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Sales by Region (2017-2022)
