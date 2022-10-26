Global Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
One-component Potting Agent
Dual-component Potting Agent
Segment by Application
Photovoltaic Module
Others
By Company
CHT UK Bridgwater Ltd
Epic Resins
Dupont
Henkel
Momentive
Dow Corning
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd
Sika AG
Huitian New Material
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 One-component Potting Agent
1.2.3 Dual-component Potting Agent
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Photovoltaic Module
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent Production
2.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Potting Agent Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Solar Photovoltaic Potting Age
