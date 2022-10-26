Uncategorized

Global Artificial Cervical Disc Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Metal-on-metal

 

Metal-on-polymer

 

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix Company

NuVasive

Centinel Spine

B. Braun

Globus Medical

Alphatec Spine

Simplify Medical

AxioMed

Aditus Medical

FH Orthopedics

Medicrea

Spineart

Table of content

1 Artificial Cervical Disc Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Cervical Disc
1.2 Artificial Cervical Disc Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Metal-on-metal
1.2.3 Metal-on-polymer
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Artificial Cervical Disc Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Artificial Cervical Disc Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Artificial Cervical Disc Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Artificial Cervical Disc Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Artificial Cervical Disc Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Artificial Cervical Disc Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Artificial Cervical Disc Players Ma

 

