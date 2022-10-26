Global Artificial Cervical Disc Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Metal-on-metal
Metal-on-polymer
Others
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Medtronic
Zimmer Biomet
Orthofix Company
NuVasive
Centinel Spine
B. Braun
Globus Medical
Alphatec Spine
Simplify Medical
AxioMed
Aditus Medical
FH Orthopedics
Medicrea
Spineart
Table of content
1 Artificial Cervical Disc Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Cervical Disc
1.2 Artificial Cervical Disc Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Metal-on-metal
1.2.3 Metal-on-polymer
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Artificial Cervical Disc Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Artificial Cervical Disc Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Artificial Cervical Disc Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Artificial Cervical Disc Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Artificial Cervical Disc Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Artificial Cervical Disc Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Artificial Cervical Disc Players Ma
