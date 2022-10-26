Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Automotive Electronics Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Electronics Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

One-component Adhesives

Dual-component Adhesives

Segment by Application

Car Body Electronic Control Device

In-vehicle Electronic Device

By Company

HB Fuller

Henkel

Momentive

Bostik SA

3M

Dymax Corporation

ThreeBond International, Inc.

Sunstar Suisse SA

Unitech Co.,LTD

Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd.

DELO Industrial Adhesives

Master Bond Inc

AI Technology?Inc.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Electronics Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 One-component Adhesives

1.2.3 Dual-component Adhesives

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Car Body Electronic Control Device

1.3.3 In-vehicle Electronic Device

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Production

2.1 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Southeast Asia

2.9 India

3 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Region:

