Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Electronics Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Electronics Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
One-component Adhesives
Dual-component Adhesives
Segment by Application
Car Body Electronic Control Device
In-vehicle Electronic Device
By Company
HB Fuller
Henkel
Momentive
Bostik SA
3M
Dymax Corporation
ThreeBond International, Inc.
Sunstar Suisse SA
Unitech Co.,LTD
Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd.
DELO Industrial Adhesives
Master Bond Inc
AI Technology?Inc.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Electronics Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 One-component Adhesives
1.2.3 Dual-component Adhesives
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Car Body Electronic Control Device
1.3.3 In-vehicle Electronic Device
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Region:
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/