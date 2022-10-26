Global VER Resins Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin
Flame Retardant Vinyl Ester Resin
Novolac Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin
Hybrid Vinyl Ester Resin
Pultrusion Resins
Polyurethane Modified Vinyl Ester Resin
Other
Segment by Application
Fiber Reinforce Plastic (FRP)
Coating
Others
By Company
Ashland
Swancor
Sino Polymer
Reichhold
DSM
AOC Resins
Fuchem
Changzhou Tianma Group
Showa Denko
Interplastic Corporation
Hexion
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 VER Resins Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of VER Resins
1.2 VER Resins Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global VER Resins Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin
1.2.3 Flame Retardant Vinyl Ester Resin
1.2.4 Novolac Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin
1.2.5 Hybrid Vinyl Ester Resin
1.2.6 Pultrusion Resins
1.2.7 Polyurethane Modified Vinyl Ester Resin
1.2.8 Other
1.3 VER Resins Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global VER Resins Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fiber Reinforce Plastic (FRP)
1.3.3 Coating
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global VER Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global VER Resins Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global VER Resins Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global VER Resins Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America VER Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe VER Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China VER Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan VER Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
