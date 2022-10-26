Global VER Resins Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

Flame Retardant Vinyl Ester Resin

Novolac Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

Hybrid Vinyl Ester Resin

Pultrusion Resins

Polyurethane Modified Vinyl Ester Resin

Other

Segment by Application

Fiber Reinforce Plastic (FRP)

Coating

Others

By Company

Ashland

Swancor

Sino Polymer

Reichhold

DSM

AOC Resins

Fuchem

Changzhou Tianma Group

Showa Denko

Interplastic Corporation

Hexion

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 VER Resins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of VER Resins

1.2 VER Resins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global VER Resins Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

1.2.3 Flame Retardant Vinyl Ester Resin

1.2.4 Novolac Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

1.2.5 Hybrid Vinyl Ester Resin

1.2.6 Pultrusion Resins

1.2.7 Polyurethane Modified Vinyl Ester Resin

1.2.8 Other

1.3 VER Resins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global VER Resins Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Fiber Reinforce Plastic (FRP)

1.3.3 Coating

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global VER Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global VER Resins Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global VER Resins Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global VER Resins Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America VER Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe VER Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China VER Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan VER Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global VER Resins Pro

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications