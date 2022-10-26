Figs (Ficus Carica) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Figs (Ficus Carica) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Figs (Ficus Carica) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Figs (Ficus Carica) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Figs Food Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Figs (Ficus Carica) include ATAR limited, Higos el Pajarero, Zhangzhou Zhengui Foods Co., Ltd., Fujian Lizhongcheng Food Co., Ltd., Linyi Zhengjun Food Co., Ltd., Xi'an Gawen Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Fujian Lixing Foods Co., Ltd., Arimex and Olam International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Figs (Ficus Carica) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Figs (Ficus Carica) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Figs (Ficus Carica) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Figs Food
Figs Extract
Others
Global Figs (Ficus Carica) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Figs (Ficus Carica) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Nutritious Supplementary
Others
Global Figs (Ficus Carica) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Figs (Ficus Carica) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Figs (Ficus Carica) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Figs (Ficus Carica) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ATAR limited
Higos el Pajarero
Zhangzhou Zhengui Foods Co., Ltd.
Fujian Lizhongcheng Food Co., Ltd.
Linyi Zhengjun Food Co., Ltd.
Xi'an Gawen Biotechnology Co., Ltd
Fujian Lixing Foods Co., Ltd.
Arimex
Olam International
Sunbeam Foods
Sun-Maid
Diamond Foods
Archer Daniels Midland
Kanegrade
Graceland
Hines Nut Company
H.B.S. Foods
Others
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Figs (Ficus Carica) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Figs (Ficus Carica) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Figs (Ficus Carica) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Figs (Ficus Carica) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Figs (Ficus Carica) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Figs (Ficus Carica) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Figs (Ficus Carica) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Figs (Ficus Carica) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Figs (Ficus Carica) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Figs (Ficus Carica) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Figs (Ficus Carica) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Figs (Ficus Carica) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Figs (Ficus Carica) Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Figs (Ficus
