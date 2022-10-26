Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Research Report 2022
Opioid Use Disorder market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Opioid Use Disorder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Buprenorphine
Methadone
Naltrexone
Segment by Application
Moderate Pain Treatment
Severe Pain Treatment
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Indivior
Alkermes
Titan Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Teva Pharmaceuticals
MediciNova
Orexo
Camurus
Omeros
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Buprenorphine
1.2.3 Methadone
1.2.4 Naltrexone
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Moderate Pain Treatment
1.3.3 Severe Pain Treatment
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Opioid Use Disorder Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Opioid Use Disorder Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Opioid Use Disorder Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Opioid Use Disorder Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Opioid Use Disorder Industry Trends
2.3.2 Opioid Use Disorder Market Drivers
2.3.3 Opioid Use Disorder Market Challenges
2.3.4 Opioid Use Disorder Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Opioid Use Disorder Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Opioid Use Disorder Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Opioid Use Disorder Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Pla
