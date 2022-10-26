Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
2000 Series
6000 Series
7000 Series
Foundry Alloy Ingots
Segment by Application
Single Aisle Aircraft
Wide Body Aircraft
Cargo Aircraft
Military Aircraft
By Company
Alcoa
Rio Tinto
Novelis
Rusal
Constellium
Arconic
UACJ
Aleris
Aluar
Kaiser Aluminum
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys
1.2 Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 2000 Series
1.2.3 6000 Series
1.2.4 7000 Series
1.2.5 Foundry Alloy Ingots
1.3 Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Single Aisle Aircraft
1.3.3 Wide Body Aircraft
1.3.4 Cargo Aircraft
1.3.5 Military Aircraft
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
