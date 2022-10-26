Uncategorized

Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Homopolymer

 

Copolymer

 

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Products

Building and Construction

Packaging

Electrical and Electronics

Others

By Company

LyondellBasell Industries

Sinopec

Braskem

Reliance Industries Limited

SABIC

Formosa Plastics Corp

Hanwha Total

PetroChina Company Limited

ExxonMobil Chemical

Borealis

Asahi Kasei Plastics

Mitsui Chemicals

LG Chem

RTP Company

Sumitomo Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polypropylene (PP) Compounds
1.2 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Homopolymer
1.2.3 Copolymer
1.3 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Consumer Products
1.3.4 Building and Construction
1.3.5 Packaging
1.3.6 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Estimat

 

