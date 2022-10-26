Grape Essence Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Grape Essence in global, including the following market information:
Global Grape Essence Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Grape Essence Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Grape Essence companies in 2021 (%)
The global Grape Essence market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Grape Essence include Kangdi Chemical (Hubei) Co., Ltd., Anhui Zhonghong Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Lefu Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Kangyuan Spice Group, MOUVON, Flavour So Good, Saneigen, Matrix Flavours and Flavor West, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Grape Essence manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Grape Essence Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Grape Essence Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Liquid
Global Grape Essence Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Grape Essence Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Beverage
Others
Global Grape Essence Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Grape Essence Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Grape Essence revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Grape Essence revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Grape Essence sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Grape Essence sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kangdi Chemical (Hubei) Co., Ltd.
Anhui Zhonghong Bioengineering Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Lefu Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Kangyuan Spice Group
MOUVON
Flavour So Good
Saneigen
Matrix Flavours
Flavor West
ROBIN CHEMICALS
Grapette
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Grape Essence Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Grape Essence Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Grape Essence Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Grape Essence Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Grape Essence Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Grape Essence Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Grape Essence Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Grape Essence Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Grape Essence Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Grape Essence Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Grape Essence Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grape Essence Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Grape Essence Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grape Essence Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grape Essence Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grape Essence Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Grape Essence Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Powder
4.1.3 Liquid
4.2 By Type –
