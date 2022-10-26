Global Structure Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Structure Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Structure Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Epoxy Resin Adhesive
Acrylate Adhesive
Anaerobic Adhesive
Others
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Machinery Manufacturing
Engineering Components
By Company
Toray Advanced Composites
Hexcel Corporation
Hernon® Manufacturing, INC
Ashland Global
Sika Group
3M
LORD Corporation
TWI Ltd
Central Tapes & Adhesives Ltd
MG Chemicals
Loxeal S.r.l.
Henkel
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Structure Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Structure Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Epoxy Resin Adhesive
1.2.3 Acrylate Adhesive
1.2.4 Anaerobic Adhesive
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Structure Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Machinery Manufacturing
1.3.4 Engineering Components
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Structure Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Structure Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Structure Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Structure Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Structure Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Structure Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Structure Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Structure Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Structure Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Structure Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Structure Adhesives Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Structure Adhesives Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3
