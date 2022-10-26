Global Ductile Iron Castings Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Vertical Molding
Horizontal Molding
Segment by Application
Pressure Pipes and Fittings
Automotive
Agriculture, Road and Construction
General Engineering
Others
By Company
Waupaca Foundry
Grede Foundry
Neenah Foundry
Metal Technologies, Inc.
Cifunsa
Wescast Industries
INTAT Precision
Chassix
Aarrowcast, Inc.
Cadillac Casting, Inc.
Rochester Metal Products
Goldens'Foundry
Weichai
Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes
Georg Fischer
Faw Foundry
Huaxiang Group
Meide Casting
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Ductile Iron Castings Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ductile Iron Castings
1.2 Ductile Iron Castings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Ductile Iron Castings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Vertical Molding
1.2.3 Horizontal Molding
1.3 Ductile Iron Castings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Ductile Iron Castings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pressure Pipes and Fittings
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Agriculture, Road and Construction
1.3.5 General Engineering
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Ductile Iron Castings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Ductile Iron Castings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Ductile Iron Castings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Ductile Iron Castings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Ductile Iron Castings Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Ductile Iron Castings Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Ductile Iron Castings Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Ductile Iron Castings Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Ductile Iron
