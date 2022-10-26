Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oat Beta-Glucan Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Oat Beta-Glucan Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oat Beta-Glucan Powder include Lantm?nnen Oats, Swedish Oat Fiber (Naturex), Ceapro, Fazer Mills, Guangzhou Sinocon Food, Guangye L&P Food Ingredient, Guangzhou Beta Health Biological technology and Beijing Sanyou, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oat Beta-Glucan Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic
Conventional
Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Nutraceutical
Dietary Supplements
Cosmetic and Personal Care
Animal Nutrition
Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oat Beta-Glucan Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oat Beta-Glucan Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oat Beta-Glucan Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Oat Beta-Glucan Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lantm?nnen Oats
Swedish Oat Fiber (Naturex)
Ceapro
Fazer Mills
Guangzhou Sinocon Food
Guangye L&P Food Ingredient
Guangzhou Beta Health Biological technology
Beijing Sanyou
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oat Beta-Glucan Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
