Food Grade Phenylalanine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Phenylalanine in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Food Grade Phenylalanine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Grade Phenylalanine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Animal Source Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Phenylalanine include Ajinomoto, Daesang, Kyowa, Amino GmbH, Livzon, Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share, Amino Acid, Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical and Jiahe Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Grade Phenylalanine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Animal Source
Nut Source
Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Medical
Feed
Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Grade Phenylalanine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Grade Phenylalanine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food Grade Phenylalanine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Food Grade Phenylalanine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ajinomoto
Daesang
Kyowa
Amino GmbH
Livzon
Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share
Amino Acid
Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical
Jiahe Biotech
Changzhou Guanghui Food Ingredients
Haitian Amino Acid
SiChuan Tongsheng Biopharmaceutical
ACERBLEND INGREDIENTS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Grade Phenylalanine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Phenylalanine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Phenylalanine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Phenylalanine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade Phenylalanine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Phenylalanine Companies
4 S
