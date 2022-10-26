Non-Alcoholic Beer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Low-alcohol beer (also called light beer, non-alcoholic beer, small beer, small ale, or near-beer) is beer with little or no alcohol content, which aims to reproduce the taste of beer without the inebriating effects of standard alcoholic brews. Most low-alcohol beers are lagers, but there are some low-alcohol ales.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Alcoholic Beer in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Non-Alcoholic Beer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Alcoholic Beer market was valued at 5986.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9989.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dealcoholization Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Alcoholic Beer include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, Behnoush Iran, Asahi Breweries, Suntory Beer, Arpanoosh, Krombacher Brauerei and Kirin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Alcoholic Beer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million L)

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

