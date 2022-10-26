Architectural Dedicated Film Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Architectural Dedicated Film market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Architectural Dedicated Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Glass Fabric
Polyester Fabric (PES)
ETFE Sheeting
Other
Segment by Application
Tensile Architecture
Tents
Sun Shading and Sun Screening
Print Applications
Other
By Company
Serge Ferrari
Mehler
Heytex
Sattler
Sioen
Verseidag
Hiraoka
Seaman Corp
Saint-Gobain
Chukoh Chem
ObeiKan
Sika
Atex Membrane
Taconic-AFD
Kobond
Yilong
Xinyida
Sijia
Jinda
Veik
Guardtex
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Architectural Dedicated Film Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Fabric
1.2.3 Polyester Fabric (PES)
1.2.4 ETFE Sheeting
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Tensile Architecture
1.3.3 Tents
1.3.4 Sun Shading and Sun Screening
1.3.5 Print Applications
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Production
2.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue b
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/