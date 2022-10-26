Uncategorized

Architectural Dedicated Film Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Architectural Dedicated Film market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Architectural Dedicated Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Glass Fabric

Polyester Fabric (PES)

ETFE Sheeting

Other

Segment by Application

Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Other

By Company

Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Seaman Corp

Saint-Gobain

Chukoh Chem

ObeiKan

Sika

Atex Membrane

Taconic-AFD

Kobond

Yilong

Xinyida

Sijia

Jinda

Veik

Guardtex

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Architectural Dedicated Film Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Fabric
1.2.3 Polyester Fabric (PES)
1.2.4 ETFE Sheeting
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Tensile Architecture
1.3.3 Tents
1.3.4 Sun Shading and Sun Screening
1.3.5 Print Applications
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Production
2.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue b

