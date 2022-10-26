Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Aluminum Hydroxide
Organo-phosphorus Chemicals
Others
Segment by Application
Polyolefins
Epoxy Resins
Unsaturated Polyesters (UPE)
Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)
Engineering Thermoplastic (ETP)
Rubber
Styrenics
By Company
Clariant International Ltd.
Lanxess AG
Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL)
Albemarle Corporation
Nabaltech AG.
Chemtura Corporation Limited
BASF SE
Akzo Nobel
Huber Engineered Materials
Italmatch Chemicals
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aluminum Hydroxide
1.2.3 Organo-phosphorus Chemicals
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polyolefins
1.3.3 Epoxy Resins
1.3.4 Unsaturated Polyesters (UPE)
1.3.5 Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)
1.3.6 Engineering Thermoplastic (ETP)
1.3.7 Rubber
1.3.8 Styrenics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Production
2.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant
