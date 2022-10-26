Global High Purity Copper Sputtering Target Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

High Purity Copper Sputtering Target market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Purity Copper Sputtering Target market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Plane Copper Target

Rotating Copper Target

Segment by Application

ICs

Information Storage

Electronic Control Equipment

Glass Coating

LCD

Others

By Company

ULVAC, Inc.

Luvata Oy

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Materion

Honeywell

ACI Alloys

Matsurf Technologies Inc

HIMET MATERIALS

Plasmaterials Inc

Kurt J.Lesker Company

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd

Testbourne Ltd

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Purity Copper Sputtering Target Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global High Purity Copper Sputtering Target Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Plane Copper Target

1.2.3 Rotating Copper Target

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High Purity Copper Sputtering Target Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 ICs

1.3.3 Information Storage

1.3.4 Electronic Control Equipment

1.3.5 Glass Coating

1.3.6 LCD

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global High Purity Copper Sputtering Target Production

2.1 Global High Purity Copper Sputtering Target Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global High Purity Copper Sputtering Target Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global High Purity Copper Sputtering Target Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High Purity Copper Sputtering Target Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global High Purity Copper Sputtering Target Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global High Purity Copper Sputtering Target Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global High Purity Copper Sputtering Target Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global High Purity Copper Sputtering Target Revenue Estimates and Forecasts

